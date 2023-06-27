Vernon to celebrate 156 years of Canada this long weekend

Photo: Castanet/file photo

The nation's birthday is fast approaching, and Vernon will be joining in on the celebration.

Taking place at Polson Park, Vernon's free Canada Day event will have something for all ages.

“A big focus that we have with Canada Day is just as much community inclusivity as possible,” says organizer Mayla Janzen.

Music is a big focus this year, with local musicians playing throughout the day, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Free cherries will be given out from 1 to 2 p.m. by the bandshell.

The event kicks off with a performance by the Sadok Ukrainian Dancers at the bandshell.

There will be child and youth/adult skateboard competitions at the skatepark, and a bouncy castle and slide for the young ones to enjoy.

A food truck garden will take place from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. on the oval.

Back at the bandshell, the Kalamalka Highlanders pipe band will be performing at 11 a.m.

The Polson Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and a pop-up spray park will be set up for kids from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

For the full list of events and vendors, click here.

In line with the last few years, fireworks will not be taking place again.