EV charging station fire safety raises concerns for City of Vernon

Photo: Pixabay

Vernon EV charging station requirements will be added to zoning bylaws, kind of.

Council will be making draft amendments to its parking bylaw and fire safety guidelines by December 2024. But it won't be moving any further.

This, according to Coun. Brian Quiring, is because other provincial bodies are looking into the matter of EV charging safety.

“I'm of the opinion that we shouldn't be putting our staff energy into it, and I’m waiting for recommendations that will be coming back ... they have significantly more technical resources.”

Council first discussed the subject in March, when Mayor Victor Cumming suggested council pass a motion requiring all new developments be ready to accept a charging station, something council agreed was in line with its Climate Action Plan.

That sparked debate around both cost and safety concerns, and council asked Fire Chief David Lind to look into the issue.

Lind said he’s concerned with how quickly EV battery technology has advanced and how safety systems haven’t.

“If we go to a service station, you'll notice fire extinguishers, automatic shutoff switches, in case there's an uncontained fuel leak, that will turn off the pumps, cleanup kits, those kinds of things,” explained Lind.

“But the next time you're at an EV charging station, look and see if there's a fire blanket there over a car that has caught on fire.”

Lind says the batteries are good technology, but they can fail – and firefighters' ability to put them out “is really negative.” A standard car engine fire can be put out with very little trouble, he added.

“When a lithium-ion battery catches on fire, and it's located in the car, we have a very difficult time accessing it,” said Lind.

He added that fire blankets are available, but cost $8,000 each, which is a high cost to contain a fire.

Quiring agreed with Lind’s presentation, but said when the city embarks on its own research it exposes itself to liability. He said Vernon should give the province a “little bit more time” to figure out what makes most sense.

Coun. Brian Guy brought up that most homes are able to charge electric vehicles, and the proposed changes would simply look at doing that quicker.