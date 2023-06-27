Marshall Fields dog park fence compromise form Vernon council

Photo: Matt & Dani Nolan The newly proposed fence looks like the upper path will now remain in the dog park area of the fields, but council has yet to release updated pictures.

Ball players at Marshall Fields will be getting less space fenced off, but Vernon city council says it hopes it has made a fair compromise.

Council agreed Monday to partially walk back its fencing decision by reducing the amount of land being given to the ball diamonds.

Coun. Akbal Mund said he went back to the area to “take a look at what we could do to minimize the effect on the off-leash dog area.”

Monday's council meeting didn't allow for public input, and members of the gallery seemed frustrated they weren't able to voice concerns.

Coun. Kari Gares asked city administration how much of the field is specifically for the baseball diamonds, because they were in the area first.

Administration said the delineation is theoretical and an officially designated boundary doesn’t actually exist.

The original proposed fence line was similar to what the RDNO had proposed when it was in charge of the fields.

Council said it would be putting up the permanent fence knowing that not everyone will be happy with the decision, but said it needs to be done.

The fence will be going up as planned, but council agreed Monday to move the fence line, giving less space to the baseball diamonds.

This comes after dog owners said they were disappointed with not being consulted about the decision, and asked council to compromise.

Mund said, at the end of the day, it's a safety concern and a liability issue, and a permanent fence will be going up. Council did not release an image of what the newly proposed fencing would look like.

Mund added that he was sent photos of the area from minor baseball and was disappointed with the "landmines," referring to dog poop, saying there were "probably a dozen."

"I know it happens, but this weekend was disgusting and should not occur. So I hope that doesn't happen in the future."