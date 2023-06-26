Traffic lights out at major downtown Vernon intersection

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon drivers can expect traffic delays on a major thoroughfare this evening.

The City of Vernon says crews are working on repairing traffic signals at the 34th Street and 25th Avenue intersection.

The signals are currently without power, and traffic is backed up p heavily.

With the lights out, the intersection must be treated as a four-way stop, as per the Motor Vehicle Act of British Columbia, the city advises.

Motorists are being asked to slow down and use extra caution when approaching the intersection.