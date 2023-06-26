Vernon to stick to original plan when applying for wildfire mitigation grants

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon will be applying for wildfire mitigation grants itself, rather than have a contractor do so.

Council agreed, Monday, that the city continue to apply for provincial funding itself.

It had decided in February to have project contractors apply for funding themselves, but has since learned the contractors are not eligible applicants for the provincial funding.

Fire Chief David Lind came before council to discuss the area along Eastside Road, where such work has been going on for five years.

The city has been applying for the grants with contractor Forsite carrying out work to reduce wildfire risk. The city successfully made an application for the treatment of up to 105 hectares of forested Crown land within city boundaries.

Coun. Brian Guy questioned Lind about the rationale behind February’s decision.

“We expected difficulties dealing with the province in terms of invoicing and collection, if those problems have been dealt with, are they still there, and do we still expect trouble now that we’re giving back to the city?” Guy questioned.

Lind said the situation has evolved and “we’ve learnt more since then.” He said previously the issues were from the auditing process, but that going forward the contractor will be responsible for all the deliverables.

The report stated financial risk to the city is controlled in that funds are released directly to the service provider only once requirements are met. lt is up to the service provider to meet the requirements of the grant, a report t council states.

Community Resiliency Investment grants required the City of Vernon to fund the projects up front and then apply for reimbursement.

"This creates a financial risk which is not present with this project," the report concludes.