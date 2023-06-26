Preliminary hearing begins into 2022 6 Mile Creek homicide

Photo: Jon Manchester

A preliminary inquiry has begun for the man accused in a 2022 murder on Okanagan Indian Band land.

Peter Michael Visintainer is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Beyer.

Beyer's body was found on 6 Mile Creek Road on May 29 last year.

The prelim, the details of which can't be reported on, began Monday and continues Tuesday and Wednesday in Vernon court.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit was called in to assist Vernon RCMP in the investigation following the discovery.

Witnesses found the body following an altercation with a man who was driving recklessly.

It turned out the vehicle was stolen, and it was traced to a Vernon business.

Visintainer was charged June 2 last year and remains in custody.