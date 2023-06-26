215096
Vernon hockey product Ollie Reid lands invite to top-68 tourney

A young Vernon hockey player has been selected among the top 68 in his age category in all of North America.

Fourteen-year-old forward Ollie Reid has been invited to CCM 68.

The tournament takes place Aug. 10-13, in Chicago.

Reid played for the Yale Hockey Academy in Abbotsford this past season as a first-year player in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League prep division.

He was featured in the CSSHL top 10 goals of the playoffs.

Only the best 2009-born players from across North America receive invites to the CCM tournament, which is billed as the most prestigious U15 event on the continent.

