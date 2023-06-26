Man accused of pointing laser at WestJet airliner will head to trial on related charges

Photo: The Canadian Press

The man charged with pointing a laser at a passing WestJet airliner as it flew over Vernon in 2021 was expected to enter a guilty plea Monday to related charges including assaulting a police officer – but that didn't happen.

That means Blake Everett Dergez will now proceed to trial.

Dergez was charged in September 2021 after being arrested in Vernon's Becker Park.

Nav Canada had contacted police and informed them someone was pointing a green laser at passing planes. The WestJet flight was en route to Kelowna.

Dergez was charged under the Aeronautics Act with engaging in behaviour that endangers the safety or security of an aircraft in flight.

He did not enter a guilty plea as anticipated, and the matter was adjourned to July 10, at the Vernon Law Courts for the purpose of fixing trial dates, the BC Prosecution Service confirms.

Dergez was charged with several other offences following the incident, including five counts of assault with a weapon, assaulting an officer, uttering threats, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Dergez remains in custody.

A prior indictment from 2019 in Vernon includes possession of controlled substances including fentanyl, diacetylmorphine (heroin), and methamphetamines.

At the time of the laser incident, Kelowna airport director Sam Samaddar said it was the third such incident in less than a month.

– Editor's Note: this story has been amended to clarify that Dergez will stand trial on the charges related to his arrest, not the laser incident.