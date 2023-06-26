Coyote takes place of honour in new downtown Vernon mural

Photo: Jon Manchester

It's well worth a walk around the corner to check out the mural taking shape in the alley behind downtown Vernon's Service Canada building.

A giant coyote is now presiding over the surroundings as artists Lacey Jane Wilburn and Layla Folkmann continue work on the 5,000-square-foot art piece.

The coyote is known as the trickster in Syilx and Secwepemc creation legend.

The coyote often breaks the rules and offers teachings through his adventurous mishaps.

"Coyote was responsible for bringing food, plants, medicines, animals and elements of the natural worlds that have shaped the world where Syilx Okanagan and Secwepemc people live. Coyote brings the notion of consciousness to humans, and it is our responsibility to respect these gifts and use these original teachings to help guide us in our lives," according an Okanagan College report.

Wilburn says the duo should have the mural complete in the next three days, and following final approval will add an anti-graffiti clear coat.

The mural was commissioned by building owner Welbec Properties.

The initial plan proposed a fox, but as coyotes are more commonly associated with the Okanagan and also with local First Nations lore, the change was suggested by Vernon council.