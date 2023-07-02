Armstrong sisters make Team BC after just first year in lacrosse

Photo: Clayten Kayle

Armstrong sisters Summer and Baylee Kayle began playing lacrosse just last year – and they've already made the provincial team.

Their proud dad, Clayten, says it’s an accomplishment being there’s no girls team in Vernon – or elsewhere the Okanagan for that matter.

“They're absolute trailblazers, because the girls program is not even close to where it is down at the coast, because there isn't a girls program.”

He says the girls travel to the coast to practice, and play against the boys in the Armstrong.

“When they go down, they're pretty much unknown. To make the team you have to beat out the players, and then with beating out the players, you need to beat out their friends. Because they all work together,” says Kayle.

Summer started the duo's lacrosse journey, making the regional U17 boys team before making the Team BC U15 girls team.

She will be playing in the Canadian nationals in Regina this August.

Bailey says seeing her sister playing encouraged her to join as well, and she started playing halfway through last year.

She broke her wrist during her second game this year and had to learn to play with her non-dominant hand to try out for the BC Team.

She tried out with her “off-hand” and a cast on – and still made the Team BC Box U13 as an alternate.

Their father says the support his girls have been getting from coaches has been crucial in helping them on their journey.

“It is no small journey for boys or girls to make the team, and then the commitment after making the team is massive,” he says.