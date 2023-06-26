Property tax deadline nears, City of Vernon reminds

Photo: Jon Manchester

It's time to pay the taxman.

The City of Vernon reminds homeowners that property taxes are due next week.

Tax notices were mailed in May, and the deadline for payment is 4:30 p.m. July 4.

Eligible homeowners are reminded to claim the homeowner grant by July 4 as well.

Applications must be submitted online or by phone (1-888-355-2700) directly to the provincial government, not the city.

Payment can be made online through your financial institution, by cheque through the mail, via the 24-hour drop box at the front entrance to City Hall.

Postmarks on mailed remittances will not be considered as date of payment.

If you did not receive a property tax notice by mail, check your email inbox or log into your online MyCity account at www.vernon.ca/mycity to retrieve the information.