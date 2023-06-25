Carlson Park access point closed for construction

Photo: City of Vernon

Carlson Park is going to be a little bit more difficult to get to, starting Monday.

City of Vernon is advising the public the west access point to Carlson Park on Bench Row Road will be closed due to a FortisBC construction project.

Located across from Vernon Seed Orchard, the access point will be intermittently closed from Monday until August 31. The city says a small area of the park will be fenced off as well.

The east entrance of the park will remain open during the construction period.