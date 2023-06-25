Butterflies are Free returns to raise funds for provincial festival

Photo: Powerhouse Theatre

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre is hoping to raise enough money for the cast and crew's upcoming attendance at Theatre BC Mainstage Festival.

For two nights only, the theatre will remount its production of Butterflies Are Free. The fundraising performances will be July 7 at 7:30 p.m. and July 8 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for students, they can be purchased here or by calling 250-549-SHOW.

The Vernon production will be representing the Okanagan Zone in the Mainstage Festival.

Emily MacArthur, marketing director for the show says the show saw great success in its recent presentation.

“The company's exceptional performance captivated audiences, and adding to their triumph, Powerhouse Theatre had the opportunity to showcase their talents at the esteemed Okanagan Zone Festival in Kelowna, where they shared the stage with numerous acclaimed theater companies from across the region.” MacArthur said.

She added that the show won multiple awards, including a Merit Award for its ensemble work and best sound design by Jackson Mace.

The show also received honurable mentions for best costume design, best set décor, best set design, best performance by an actor in a leading male role, and runner up for best production.

“Butterflies Are Free is a captivating exploration of freedom, love, and personal growth, which has resonated deeply with audiences during its initial run,” explained MacArthur.

“The decision to bring it back to the Powerhouse Theatre stage allows theater enthusiasts to relive the outstanding performances and witness the masterful storytelling once more.”

MacArthur says the cast of four people plus a number of crew and artistic team members will be attending the Theatre BC Mainstage Festival in Surrey, mid-July.