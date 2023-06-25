Hail hits Vernon, crops spared

Jon Manchester

Hail around the Vernon area Saturday had some residents concerned about how crops would fare.

Farmers in the area say they were not affected by the hail. Peter’s Orchard said they didn’t see any hail, and its crops are fine.

Good N’ Plenty produce said there was “no hail here”, and Vernonites can expect produce at the farmers market tomorrow.

Environment Canada said it didn’t receive any reports of hail in the region, but that hail “isn’t unusual” during a severe thunderstorm.

Some residents reported the hail being the size of lima beans, which Environment Canada said was a pretty large size. It says there had been a possibility of hail up to 1 cm.

“So probably five to 10 millimeters … Thankfully, not big enough to do damage. Unless you got little bean plants or pea plants in your garden,” said Dave Wray with Environment Canada.

Wray said the area can expect similar conditions to develop Sunday, but not quite as severe.

“There is still some instability in the atmosphere and we do have a risk of thunderstorm development. Non-severe for this afternoon,” explained Wray.

“So there's potential you could see, you know, some localized heavier rain, maybe some lightning, some gusty winds, but it's not looking as severe or significant as it was yesterday. So there is a chance today but not as high as yesterday.”

Wray says thunderstorm advisories can be likened to a pot of boiling water. The area under advisory is the “general area of threat, but you don't know where the next bubble is going to rise.”