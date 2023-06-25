Vernon Lawn Bowling Club encouraging others give it a try

It has been played in Vernon for more than 100 years, and members of the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club are inviting everyone to give it a try.

The club held an introductory event Saturday morning at the Polson Park facility, but member Dawn Perkins said people drop by anytime they are playing to learn more and even give it a try.

There is a $15 rental fee to play, but Perkins said beginners will receive coaching from more experienced players.

“If you can handle the weight of the bowl (you can play.) It's very good for all ages,” Perkins said. The club also has adaptive equipment and games can be modified to accommodate special needs.

“Every game is a different team, so there is no need to show up on time or bowl ahead or any of that stuff.”

Bowlers are rolling every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday evening at 6 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday mornings at 9 a.m.

The club will also be hosting a Canada Day tournament, which Perkins said is a good time to check out the sport.

The Canada Day mixed triples will feature teams from throughout the Valley and Vancouver Island.

“That is going to be a big event,” she said.

For more information on the club, check out their Facebook page.