City of Vernon will be asked to endorse changes to the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters program

The City of Vernon will be asked to support changes to the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters program.

Known a SAFER, the program helps make rents affordable for BC seniors with low to moderate incomes. SAFER provides monthly cash payments to subsidize rents for eligible BC residents who are age 60 or over.

At their regular council meeting Monday, a staff report will ask civic leaders to endorse Union of BC Municipalities recommendations.

The rent ceiling caps for the SAFER program have not been increased since 2018 and, as they range from $734 to $803, in no way reflect the reality of market rents paid by seniors in the province.

Their income cannot exceed $30,600 for a single renter in Vancouver or $29,352 in the rest of the province leaving seniors living on less than minimum wage unable to access rent supports;

The average income of a SAFER recipient is $23,660, and two out of three seniors who rent in this province receive no subsidy from government;

In addition to the overall inadequacy of the subsidy amount resulting from the rent and income ceilings, the SAFER formula can result in a senior’s subsidy being decreased if their rent increase is greater than their income increases, due to the formula not being adjusted for inflation;

“Therefore, be it resolved that UBCM ask the Province of BC to amend the formula used to calculate the SAFER subsidy to accurately reflect both the current incomes of low-income seniors and the average market rents throughout the province as calculated by CMHC. Be it further resolved that these amounts be reviewed and updated on an annual basis going forward,” the report states.

At council's June 12 meeting, councillors Kelly Fehr and Brian Guy made a motion “that council authorizes the mayor to send a letter to the Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon and Premier David Eby to advocate for a review of the Shelter Aid For Elderly Renters (SAFER) program. The review is to include how rent caps impact SAFER subsidies, the 30% of gross limit and how to avoid income assistance and pension increases from decreasing SAFER subsidies.”

Seniors' income comes from the following sources:

Investment income

Income assistance, hardship assistance and disability assistance after the the age of 65

Canada Pension Plan

Canada Pension Plan Post-Retirement Disability Benefits

Old Age Security

Guaranteed Income Supplement

Allowance (GlS Benefit)

“A senior receiving SAFER may have their income increased due to subsidy adjustments by the federal or provincial government, or by increasing work hours,” the report says.

“This will result in a decrease to the SAFER subsidy and therefore not increase the funds the senior has for daily living costs. In the event the increased income results in the senior paying 29% of their gross or less they will lose their SAFER subsidy and therefore not provide additional money for daily living needs. This often places a senior in a more vulnerable position than they were prior to having their income increased.

“Additionally rent caps may benefit low-income seniors, however, should the senior receive an income increase it may result in them losing their SAFER eligibility. Once the rent cap is adjusted the senior may again be in a position to reapply for SAFER. This waiting period may result in unsafe conditions where income does not pay for living expenses including food, communications, rent, transportation and medication.”

