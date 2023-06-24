City of Vernon endorsing plan by Southern Interior Veterans Society for affordable housing

Photo: Pixabay

The City of Vernon is backing the Southern Interior Veterans Society’s plan to provide veterans with affordable housing.

According to a report that will be presented to city council at their regular meeting Monday, the Southern Interior Veterans Society’s goal is to relieve poverty by providing access to affordable housing, and by providing support and incidental facilities to veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces and their families who are in need.

The proposed development is a 42-unit, four-storey building on BC Housing property, 3800 27th Ave.

The society has applied for funding through Veteran's Affairs and are working with Craig Crawford, consultant on understanding the Community Housing Fund which would provide a beneficial opportunity to veterans and their families in need of affordable housing

The Provincial Rental Housing Corporation, a BC Housing division, currently owns the land with zoning for three condo buildings, two of which have been built as BC Housing subsidized rental buildings.

The remaining land can be utilized under the Community Housing Fund (CHF) Proposal Call for submission supporting the clearly defined need for veterans subsidized affordable housing.

“The building will meet the need of a diversified range of singles, couples, families based on one-, two- and three-bedroom units,” the society said.

The report states BC Housing has accepted the endorsement of the society.

“The City of Vernon is supportive of the Southern Interior Veterans Society’s mandate to provide affordable housing for veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as first responders that have served the community and surrounding region. The City also supports the objective of the provincial Homes for People Plan to deliver more affordable homes for people, faster,” the report said.

“There is great community support for using this site for the Southern Interior Veterans Society. The site is zoned for the intended use and the project design has been advanced to the Development Permit stage. This will enable the project to break ground quickly and deliver much-needed veterans and first responders housing in our community.”

To read the full report, click here.