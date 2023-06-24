North Okanagan Optimist Club holds first pop-up event of the year at Vernon park, two more pop-ups planned for the summer

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The North Okanagan Optimists Club held their first park pop-up of the year Saturday.

The club set up numerous games and activities in Vernon's Polson Park, while handing out cups of ice cream to those in attendance.

Phyllis Dyck, with the NOOC, said the club is “all about kids.

“When we first started in the community, the idea was let's see what the need is, and early childhood educators asked us to get kids moving, so we really focus on physical literacy.”

To that end, the NOOC has set up bins full of balls and other items at several parks around the city for kids to use and get away from their phones or video games for a while.

Kal Tire has come onboard to keep the boxes full for the next three years.

The club also has three park pop-events this year, with the next one planned for Lavington Park in July.

The final pop-up of the year will be held at the 43rd Street park.

For times, dates and more information on the club, visit their Facebook page.

Dyck said new members are always welcome to the club that started 10 years ago.

“We are a small but mighty group and the idea is to bring out the best in kids,” she said. “We do our best to provide opportunities for children to play.”

The Polson Park pop-up wraps up at noon.