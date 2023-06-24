Forest fuel reduction work for Eastside Road in Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon is expected to stick with its original intent when it comes to applying for wildfire mitigation grants.

In February, council decided it was better for forest enhancement project contractors to apply for the provincial funding themselves.

However, city staff recommend council go back to the city making the applications after it was learned the contractors are not eligible applicants.

The matter is question refers to $250,000 already approved by the province for forest fuel reduction along Eastside Road.

Work in the area has been going on for five years, with the city applying for the grants and contractor Forsite doing the work to reduce the risk of extreme wildfire behaviour.

The city successfully made application for the treatment of up to 105 hectares of forested Crown land within city boundaries.

"The treatment would connect with and augment other treatments completed in the area to create an effective landscape level improvement," a report to council states.

Financial risk to the city is controlled in that funds are released directly to the service provider only once requirements are met. lt is up to the service provider to meet the requirements of the grant, the report states.

"The city cannot transfer the grant application directly to Forsite as the company is not an eligible applicant," it continues.

Community Resiliency Investment grants, which have also been used for fuel treatments, required the City of Vernon to fund the projects up front and then apply for reimbursement, this creates a financial risk which is not present with this project," the report concludes.