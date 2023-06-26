Invasive plants have been introduced to the Okanagan and BC for more than 100 years

Photo: Invasive Species Council of BC Myrtle spurge is an invasive plant to be avoided.

For decades, invaders have been infiltrating and spreading throughout the North Okanagan and beyond.

But there are plans in place to try to keep the aggressors at bay.

Dave Ralph is a senior operations officer with the Invasive Species Council of BC and he works with the Regional District of North Okanagan on invasive species.

“There is a lot of invasive species in the North Okanagan. Primarily because it has been, for well over 100 years, an agricultural production area," he said.

“A lot of invasive species came over from Europe or Asia either as seed contaminant...a lot of immigrants and settlers were bringing over their garden plants as a bit of homeland and they were planting them in their gardens here.”

There was also unintentional introductions through contaminated seeds or crops.

“When they came over to BC, they did not have their natural enemies that keep them in check in their native lands,” Ralph said.

Many of the invasive plants have an aggressive rooting system or high-seed production by which they have established themselves in various parts of the province.

They can also over-winter well.

“They are able to expand at sometimes very exponential rates because there is nothing that is keeping them in check,” Ralph said.

Ralph said some plants are causing more of a problem than others. Species like rush skeletonweed, which is a fairly new arrival to the region, hoary cress, which has been around for many years, and scotch thistle are among the many officials are concerned about.

“Myrtle spurge is one that has recently been a problem because it has a white latex sap that causes skin irritation,” Ralph said. “We had a report last year from the Fintry area...some little kids woke up the next morning with some pretty serious skin rashes.”

Myrtle spurge is toxic to humans, livestock and wildlife when consumed, or when its sap (latex) contacts skin. The sap causes nausea, vomiting and diarrhea when eaten. It can cause blindness if it gets in people’s eyes and skin contact causes redness, swelling and blisters.

Ralph said one of the characteristics of the invasive plants is “they are very aggressive” and can have an impact on native plants.

Knapweed is a good example of how an invasive plant can push out native plants. Knapweed produces a chemical that goes into the ground and affects the growth of other plants.

While there is an abundance of foreign plants, officials are taking action to try and keep the invaders in check.

One method is using herbicides, but Ralph urges caution with such an approach as there are concerns about using chemical agents.

Working around waterways also presents challenges so as not to disrupt native plants along the shoreline.

The Invasive Species Council of BC website has extensive information on identifying and dealing with noxious weeds.

“We want to prevent invasive species from establishing in BC and if they do become established, we want to put in lots of effort to stop them from spreading,” Ralph said.