Port Okanagan developer seeks extension on permitting process

Photo: Avillia Developments

The proponents of a major waterfront development in Vernon's Okanagan Landing neighbourhood are seeking an extension on the permitting process for Port Okanagan.

The developers are seeking a one-year extension to Official Community Plan amendment and rezoning applications.

The mixed-use waterfront village will include multi-family residential and commercial uses, including a 150-suite resort hotel designed around park space and an environmentally sensitive wetland.

The development would span both sides of Lakeshore Road, at the end of the Vernon Arm of Okanagan Lake.

The project by Avillia Developments would cover 6.35 hectares (15.7 acres).

It would include a conference centre, retail and commercial, and as many as 700 housing units.

Seven acres of the site will be public-access parkland, trails and preserved wetlands.