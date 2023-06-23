Vernon council to reconsider fencing plan at Marshall Fields dog park

Photo: City of Vernon

The contentious division of dog walkers and ball players will be back before Vernon council on Monday as the issue of fencing comes up again.

Coun. Akbal Mund is expected to introduce a reconsideration motion of the resolution passed at council June 12, which approved the extension of fencing at Marshall Fields.

Baseball players have complained that dogs from the off-leash park beside the diamonds have created conflict with players and spectators.

The Vernon Baseball Association has agreed to contribute $10,000 towards the $45,000 cost of the fencing – but dog walkers say that leaves them with a small and gopher-hole-filled section of the park.

A proposed change to the plan would see the fence go in – with the exception "that on the west side of the west ball diamond, the fence will run 12 metres away, parallel from the current ball fields fencing, to alleviate the interaction between dogs in the off leash dog park and public spectator areas of the ball field."