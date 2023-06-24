Riders clock more than 34,000 km during Vernon's spring GoByBike Week

Photo: City of Vernon

Pedallers racked up more than 34,000 kilometres during Vernon's spring GoByBike Week.

The May 29-June 4 event motivated residents to "shift their transportation mode" and explore the city by bicycle, e-bikes, and other small-wheeled options to a car.

A total of 913 riders and 91 teams participated, travelling 34,028 kilometres.

This diverted 7,377 kilograms of potential greenhouse gas output, a report to city council states.

The city seeks to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than doubling trips made by active transportation by 2040.

The event received a $2,500 grant from the GoByBike BC Society and more than $8,000 in in-kind and cash donations from local sponsorships.