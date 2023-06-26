Addition of 10 auxiliary firefighters to bolster response from Predator Ridge fire hall

Photo: Google Street View

Fire protection will reach a new level of safety in the area served by Vernon's Predator Ridge fire hall.

Ten new auxiliary firefighters are on track to complete their basic training and orientation in early July, a Vernon Fire Rescue Services report to city council states.

This will enable a year-round auxiliary response from Station 3, which we plan to put into service on July 12," the report states.

An open house at the Predator hall will be held on July 11 "to celebrate this important milestone," the fire department says.

The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. with a short ceremony at 5 p.m., followed by a barbecue.