Damage to Vernon's first post office 'superficial' in early June fire

Photo: Jon Manchester

A report to Vernon council states the heritage Luc Girouard cabin in downtown Vernon, the city's first post office, suffered only "superficial" damage in a fire earlier this month.

The fire on June 7 was quickly extinguished.

"The building has superficial damage, scorching, to the rear wall facing the creek," the report states.

"The fire investigation determined that this was a human set fire, originating in the window area. It appeared as though someone had placed combustible material around the window and set it on fire."

A site assessment has determined there is not a significant fire risk from the immediate surroundings.

"There is not much to do in order to FireSmart this property," the report states.

To discourage homeless activity behind the cabin, "some trimming of deciduous foliage could be considered."

Other measures to make the site less attractive to loitering may also be considered.

The cabin was moved from Polson Park to its current location beside the 31st Avenue roundabout in 1997 after a request from the Greater Vernon Heritage Advisory Committee.