North Okanagan RCMP map out strategic priorities, public safety tops list

Photo: Vernon RCMP

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment's strategic priorities are public safety, vulnerable persons, community outreach, and policing excellence.

A report by Supt. Shawna Baher sheds light on policing goals in the detachment's strategic plan for 2023-28.

Baher explains the plan is a process "to recognize and address existing issues ... to effectively allocate police resources."

Under public safety, police plan to target prolific and priority offenders by maintaining an inventory of same and monitoring curfew compliance.

Use of a crime analyst will also be increased to "focus resources in areas which will have the greatest impact on reducing crime."

When it comes to the street entrenched population, police will maintain foot patrols to increase visibility, along with a bi-annual downtown enforcement initiative.

Police also plan to work with bylaw officers, CN Rail and other partners to reduce the number of tent camps in public spaces.

Traffic enforcement and volunteer Speed Watch programs will increase road safety, along with increased efforts to get drinking drivers off the road.

Closely related is tactical enforcement to address the toxic drug crisis, targeting opioid suppliers and traffickers as part of the vulnerable persons policy.

The Integrated Case Assessment Team will identify high-risk cases of intimate partner violence, and police will continue to work with child and victim services.

Mental health is also a focus, with the goal of reducing hospital wait times for emergency apprehensions under the Mental Health Act.

Under community outreach, police aim to build relationships to increase public trust, engaging with youth and Indigenous communities, and to build the detachment's social media following.

Policing excellence refers to supporting members to increase wellness, training, taking advantage of technological advances, and holding team-building activities.

The strategic priorities must be approved by local governments.

The detachment serves a population of 90,000 in the communities of Armstrong, Enderby, Falkland, Lumby, Spallumcheen, Coldstream, Vernon, as well as the Splatsin First Nation and Okanagan Indian Band.

"In order to maximize our effectiveness, we must focus on areas that will have the greatest impact in the community," Baher writes.