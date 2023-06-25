Campaign underway to raise money for more wayfinding signs on Okanagan Rail Trail

Photo: Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail

A fundraising campaign is underway to add even more amenities to the popular Okanagan Rail Trail.

With the completion of the Km 0 Gateway at the North end of Kalamalka Lake, Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail plan to continue building wayfinding signage kiosks at various other Okanagan Rail Trail entrances.

Kiosks allow trail users to explore the history of the trail, how it connects communities and the importance of respect and etiquette.

New wayfinding signage will provide kilometre markings and offer full trail maps for trail users as well as sectional maps of the surrounding communities.

Donations to the ‘Find Your Way’ campaign go directly to building Tier 1, 2, and 3 kiosks along the ORT.

Donations support costs associated with building and creating way finding signage, graphics, kilometre markers and all other structural assets.

“If you like what you see so far, and want the work to continue, please consider a donation for trail improvements. We have a growing group of Friends who donate on a regular basis, and this helps back grant applications and our ongoing project planning,” said a statement on the Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail website.

“Several families have chosen to memorialize lost loved ones through a donation to the Okanagan Rail Trail, or to encourage donations in lieu of gifts for birthdays or special occasions. All gifts give back for current and future generations.”

For more information on the campaign, click here.