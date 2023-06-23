Eighth annual Vernon Proms starts today and will be the last one

Photo: Vernon Proms

The final Vernon Proms classical music festival kicks off today.

The eighth annual event features a lineup of 15 concerts over two and a half weeks.

The concert series offers a diverse range of musical genres, including baroque, chamber music, jazz, brass concerts, and community ensembles.

Starting today, an All-Bach production will take centre stage at the new Coldstream Community Hall.

Led by Susan Schaffer, the program will showcase Bach's composing genius.

One of the highlights of the festival's first week is "Baroque Fairytales," presented by the Vancouver Baroque Trio on Saturday, also at Coldstream Community Hall, featuring works by renowned composers like Purcell and LeClair, performed on two violins and a harpsichord.

While most of the July concerts are free, the organizers appreciate donations, which will directly support the festival.

Trinity United Church will host three vocal concerts.

On Saturday at 2 p.m., soprano Kelly Coubrough and pianist Angela Sommer explore the Language of Love through art songs and arias in multiple languages.

On Tuesday at 7 p.m., sopranos Alexa Hildebrandt and Haley Porter, accompanied by pianist Teresa McKnight, present "A Little (More) Night Music."

The evening will feature a diverse selection of songs ranging from Bach and Mozart to Menotti and Simon and Garfunkel.

The first week concludes June 30, with "Cathedral Classics," by Alexandra's Babbel vocal ensembles, the all-female Candesca, and the mixed-voiced Amici, accompanied by Graham Vink.

