New Coldstream Community Hall comes in on budget with slight delay

Photo: Jon Manchester

A final summary on Coldstream's new Community Hall shows the project cost just over $7 million.

The child care portion of the project came in at $3,454,540, while the hall cost $3,568,421 – for a total of $7,022,961.

The contract to build the structure was awarded to Sawchuk Developments.

"The project was relatively smooth, except for some minor delays with getting the landscaping completed," chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel says in a report to council.

The facility opened to the public on May 26.

Maven Lane is the operator of the 84-seat child care centre.

The 5,200-square-foot hall can hold a maximum of 300 people for a performance-type event and 200 for a wedding.

Coldstream received $5 million in federal and provincial grant funding towards the project.

The municipality estimates hall rental revenue of $30,000 to $40,000 a year.