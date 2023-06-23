Police tight-lipped on anti-gang unit searches in Falkland

Photo: CFSEU-BC

Police are being tight-lipped about an anti-gang operation in Falkland earlier this week.

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. spokesperson RCMP Sgt. Brenda Winpenny confirmed on Tuesday that the gang unit was conducting search warrants in the Falkland area.

The police action was part of "an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional investigation," Winpenny said.

Due to the nature of the investigation, Winpenny said she could not release more information.

"The searches have been completed, and the investigation remains ongoing," she followed up.

CFSEU-BC is B.C.'s integrated anti-gang police agency and the largest integrated police program in Canada.

It is made up of members from every police department in B.C., with over 400 officers.

Headquartered in Metro Vancouver, it has branch offices in Prince George, Kelowna and Victoria.