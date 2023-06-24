Huge Okanagan spider measures two and half inches long

Photo: Laurie Johnson

Today's bug of the week is one nasty-looking customer for those afraid of spiders.

Laurie Johnson was brave enough to snap a picture of the dark-coloured arachnid in her Okanagan home.

“That spider scared my mom when it chased her across the garage floor,” Johnson said in an email.

The eight-legged creature measures about two and half inches in length.

So what kind of spider is it?

Wolf spiders are found in the region, but they tend to be more of a brown/tan colour, whereas Johnson's little friend seems to be black.

There are black widow spiders in the region, but they are small, have a bulbous abdomen, and are not furry like this monstrosity.

If it is a wolf spider, the good news is they are totally harmless – unless large spiders make you scream like a frightened child.

What kind of spider do you think it is? Send your answers to [email protected].

Have you had a close encounter of the creepy crawly kind? Email us a picture and we may feature it on Castanet's Bug of the Week.