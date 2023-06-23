Theft suspect walked out of Canadian Tire with stolen bike

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a theft suspect.

About 1:20 p.m. May 29, the suspect entered a business on the 4900 block of 27th Street and stole a Supercycle, dual suspension mountain bike from the Canadian Tire store.

The theft was captured on video from inside the business.

Police have released images of the suspect in the hope someone will recognize the man.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his late 20s or 30s, with a medium build.

He was wearing a black ball cap, black muscle shirt, blue shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has information that may assist with the investigation, is asked to contact Const. Dupuis at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2023-8773.