Vernon's Justice Park behind police tape for second time this month

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's Justice Park is behind police tape this morning.

Multiple police units have the entire downtown park closed, as well as the adjacent corner across 30th Avenue outside the Vernon branch of Okanagan Regional Library.

It's not yet known what prompted the closure.

Streets around the scene remain open.

The park was closed by police earlier this month after a suspicious device was found and the RCMP's Explosives Disposal Unit called up from the Lower Mainland.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for further information on today's incident.