Vernon's Justice Park behind police tape as blood spots lead trail across 30th Avenue

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

Vernon RCMP say a person was badly burned in an incident that has Justice Park behind police tape and the Vernon library closed for the day.

RCMP are investigating after a person was found with serious burn injuries early Friday.

About 6:30 a.m., police, paramedics and firefighters converged on the scene, which remains closed by police.

The adult victim suffered what are believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries, police say.

"The investigation is in the very early stages," states Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"No determination has been made as to the cause, but early indications are that the person sustained their injuries in Justice Park. The area has been cordoned off and officers from our Serious Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services are continuing to collect evidence in support of the investigation."

Police will also be canvassing businesses for any video surveillance that could aid the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or any suspicious activity leading up the person being injured, is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

Multiple blood spots can be seen crossing 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon, from the Okanagan Regional Library to Justice Park.

RCMP have yet to issue a statement on the closure of the park, which has been behind police tape since early Friday.

The library will be closed for the day, authorities at the scene say.

Dozens of blood drops from the entrance of the library, across the sidewalk and leading across the street to the park have been circled in chalk.

Police were seen photographing evidence in the park, in the grassy area in front of the water feature.

ORIGINAL: 8:55 a.m.

Vernon's Justice Park is behind police tape this morning.

Multiple police units have the entire downtown park closed, as well as the adjacent corner across 30th Avenue outside the Vernon branch of Okanagan Regional Library.

It's not yet known what prompted the closure.

Streets around the scene remain open.

The park was closed by police earlier this month after a suspicious device was found and the RCMP's Explosives Disposal Unit called up from the Lower Mainland.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for further information on today's incident.