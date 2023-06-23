Vernon postpones public hearing on Predator Ridge development plan

Photo: Predator Ridge

A public hearing on development at Predator Ridge has been postponed.

The City of Vernon says the hearing on a Resort Villages at Predator Ridge rezoning that had been scheduled for Monday has been pushed back.

Inconsistencies in the zoning and legal descriptions need fixing.

The city says submissions that have been received thus far will form part of the package for council’s review and consideration at the rescheduled meeting.

A new date will be chosen on Monday.

It was originally scheduled because a member of the public interrupted council to voice his displeasure about not being able to add his opinion on the proposed rezoning.

By law the rezoning doesn’t require a hearing.

The rezoning is part of the Resort Villages project, a village centre expansion plan announced in 2022. The rezoning would change a number of properties from resort, to tourist commercial and residential.

City staff say the change would allow for “more flexibility in the number of units.”

Development would happen in the primary village from the clubhouse and lodge buildings to the front entrance. A secondary future village would be located in the Meadows catchment between the No. 7 and 9 holes on the Ridge course.

The plan will add more dining, retail, medical and healthcare services, expanded grocery and community spaces.

Over the past decade, the resort has seen a significant increase in full-time usage by homeowners with 76 per cent of residents now using Predator Ridge as their primary residence.