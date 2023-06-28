Mature trees resistant to fire, cutting to prevent fire not workable on large scale, says ministry

Photo: The Canadian Press

Some B.C. foresters have been calling for change to help better prevent forest fires – by harvesting more trees.

But that's an idea that's not taking root with the Ministry of Forests.

Murray Wilson, a retired forester, said recently in a Vernon speech at the Okanagan Science Centre that old-growth trees at the end of their life cycle provide fuel to forest fires and should be cut down and replanted to reduce the spread of fires, store carbon, and allow for new growth.

But, according to the ministry, mature trees are often the ones best able to survive a fire, and removing mature stands is not a viable option for wildfire control.

Neal McLoughlin, superintendent of predictive service with the BC Wildfire Service says fire has no knowledge of how old a tree is.

McLoughlin points to the Southern Interior, which burns "very frequently and very aggressively."

"Often, these areas that are re-burning are not old. You know, they may be 20 years old, and they re-burn, they could be 10 years old, and they could re-burn,” explained McLoughlin.

Old trees are often resistant to fire, he adds.

"They've shaded the forest floor, reduced surface vegetation, and the height of the live crown, the needles and leaves that are part of the crown of the larger trees are very high off the forest floor. So it would take a lot to get a surface fire connected to the canopy."

Rather than looking at the age of trees, the focus should be on the health of the forest, he says.

Mountain pine beetles pose a threat, and when a tree is healthy it's better able to regulate its fuel moisture (needles).

McLoughlin says one issue with cutting down forests to prevent fire and then replanting, is that modern forest management practices have typically led to monoculture woodlands.

"Historically, we would see more of a mosaic of different age classes and openings and more dense areas. And so that, that creates challenges for fire to move through when there's fuel type changes across the larger landscape," McLoughlin explained.

Murray says areas burned have not been replanted as quickly as those that have been harvested.

According to the Ministry of Forests, it has programs targeting the highest priority wildfire sites for reforestation.

It says it has planted 130,000 wildfire-damaged hectares since 2017.

The reforestation program is expected to continue for a number of years until natural regeneration has reached a stage where planting trees isn't necessary.