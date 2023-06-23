North Okanagan's top athletes receive awards

Chelsey Mutter

North Okanagan's top athletes were awarded Thursday for their exemplary work in sport.

A tie between athletes meant two people were awarded Athlete of the Year awards. Leah Goldstein was announced first, but she was not in attendance.

Goldstein is competing in the Cycle Across America race, something she was the first woman to win in 2021.

Earning recognition as well was Aimee Skinner, an athlete who’s had “tremendous success in youth sports." She plays volleyball, soccer, golf and ringette, and has been awarded MVP and All Star titles multiple times.

She’s captain of both the volleyball and ringette teams and is a straight-A student, who will be attending University of Victoria next year on a scholarship.

She says she’s grateful for her friends and family for getting her to this point.

“This is amazing. I’ve never really won anything like this before with so many different types of athletes of all ages, so this means a lot and I really appreciate what everyone's done for me over the years to get me to this place, so it's awesome.” Skinner said.

Taking home the Leadership in Sports award was Dave Merklinger for his dedication to sport, including his current work with the Vernon Curling Club. The Team of the Year award went to the U19 Zone 5 Venom ringette team.