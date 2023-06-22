Vernon Public Art Gallery previews Midsummer's Eve of the Arts

Photo: VPAG

Art lovers can get a preview of what will be available at one of Vernon's biggest art auctions of the year.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is holding an opening reception for the Midsummer's Eve of the Arts auction this evening, starting at 6 p.m.

The auction will feature more than 80 original works by local artists.

There will also be luxury packages like a Sparkling Hills Wellness Retreat, Roots and Blues weekend passes, travel getaways to Revelstoke, Victoria, Penticton and much more.

Midsummer's Eve of the Arts takes place July 19 at the Mackie Lake House in Coldstream.

To purchase tickets, click here.

The event will feature gourmet appetizers, wine by Arrowleaf Cellars and beer by Okanagan Springs Brewery. Don Raffan will be the auctioneer for the popular event.

Following the live auction, guests can peruse the silent auction items, indulge in more food and drinks, and dance into the night.