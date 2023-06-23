Coldstream can't dodge BC housing plan, says minister

Photo: Google Maps

B.C.'s housing minister says Coldstream has to do its part to address the provincial housing shortage.

Following a letter from Mayor Ruth Hoyte in May questioning the provincial government's Homes for People plan and opposing a "one-size-fits-all" approach, Ravi Kahlon says the problem is "urgent" and all municipalities "have a role to play."

In a letter to Coldstream dated June 15, Kahlon says: "Many communities throughout the province, both urban and rural, are facing significant housing needs...

"All municipalities, including the District of Coldstream, have a role to play in supporting the action plan and providing more housing."

Hoyte had asked that the province take into consideration the diversity and size of communities and unique rural issues.

"Respectfully, we request you consider that there are other communities, just as unique as ours, for which a province-wide, 'one-size-fits-all' approach to increasing housing supply may not be in their best interest and may result in communities that no longer resemble the ones that people chose to live in," her letter stated.

Hoyte also noted large parts of Coldstream are served by septic systems, "which are not equipped to manage the type of densification the Homes for People action plan contemplates," as well as much of the district being in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

"If the province targeted support to communities either better suited or desirous of increased density, British Columbians would have the ability to choose the housing type and the community that is the best fit for them," Hoyte argued.

But that doesn't appear to have swayed Kahlon.

"Middle income individuals, families and seniors need attainable housing options," Kahlon replied.

The minister said the "restrictive nature" of single-family-home zoning "forces small-scale, multi-unit housing to go through rezoning ... causing delays and uncertainty and often acts as a deterrent to this type of development."

The provincial plan calls for secondary suites and carriage homes to be OK'd on all residential lots.

"Consultation with local governments will inform development of the legislation," Kahlon added.

Coldstream councillors are hoping to meet with Kahlon to discuss further during the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in September.