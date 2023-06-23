Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre holding Missoula Children’s Theatre summer camp

Photo: VADPAC

Avast kiddies, there be pirates in Vernon.

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre is hosting the Missoula Children’s Theatre for its annual musical theatre summer camp production.

This year the theatre troupe will be bringing Blackbeard the Pirate to the stage.

What starts as a lazy day at the beach quickly turns into mystery and adventure when the search for Blackbeard’s treasure begins.

Tales both past and present lead to a search for untold riches to discover where has Blackbeard hid his legendary treasure.

For more than 40 years, the Missoula Children’s Theatre has visited communities from Montana to Japan.

Their summer camps have been an annual tradition at the VDPAC for more than a decade. The tour team arrives with all the sets, lights, costumes, props and make-up to bring classic children’s stories to life. Over five days, students participate in a fun audition, receive their roles and rehearse the production before performing in front of friends and family.

“Days of action-packed fun, laughter, music and expression are what Missoula Children’s Theatre camps are all about,” says Artistic Director Eric Kennedy. “Get ready to feel the excitement of developing theatre skills, meeting new friends who share your passion for theatre and the thrill of performing in front of friends and family.”

Everyone gets a role and there are parts suitable for students from grades one to 12 with all levels of experience. Among the roles to be cast are the infamous Blackbeard and his crew of pirates, sailors of the high seas, cranky crabs and crocodiles, magical mermaids and seaweed creatures, parrots and even a group of beach bums!

“There are only a few spaces left, so act fast,” said Kennedy.

The summer camp takes place from July 3 to 8. Performances take place on July 8 at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The camp costs $130 per student and includes two performance tickets.

Additional performance tickets are $12.

For more information and to register call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or click here.