Vernon residents redeemed nearly $75,000 through farmers market coupon program

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernonites redeemed nearly $75,000 at the Vernon Farmers Market last year through its coupon program.

Program manager Peter Leblanc says Vernon and area families redeemed 24,888 coupons for a total value of $74,664 in produce.

Leblanc says the program has been working with Vernon for the past decade. In 2022, he says, 179 households used the program.

The program supports lower-income residents with healthy produce.

"Over the years, the support has grown, both with increasing financial support," says Leblanc, from $15 to $21 to $27 per week – plus supporting more households each year.

The program is available at BC Association of Farmers Markets member markets across the province.

The healthy eating initiative looks to strengthen food security around the province and increase access to healthy and locally produced foods.

Households enrolled in the program are eligible to receive a minimum of $27 a week in coupons.

The program began in 2007 as a pilot project.

It began being funded by the Ministry of Health in 2012, and has expanded continually since 2014.

The province recently announced the return and expansion of the program.