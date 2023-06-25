Scotch thistles a growing BC invasive plant problem

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society

They are a nasty-looking plant with spiked leafs and balls of burrs on top that will attach to pets and people alike.

Scotch thistles are spreading in the Thompson-Okanagan. They are a noxious weed that can spread quickly – and are hard to get rid of once established in an area.

They produce hundreds of seeds that can remain viable for almost four decades, experts say.

If not dug out properly, the remaining roots can sprout even more plants, continuing the cycle.

And they are growing in abundance in the Okanagan and beyond, according to the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society.

In B.C., the plant has been confirmed across the southeast and south-central part of the province, as well as southeastern Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan. It is also reported from a few locations beyond the confirmed range in the Kootenays: Castlegar, Trail, Nelson, and Slocan areas.

Robyn Hooper with the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society says the plants are a hardy, invasive species that can cause problems for farmers and wildlife.

“It is one of the most vigorous-growing thistles in B.C.,” Hooper says. “It can produce 70 to 100 flowering heads with 140 seeds per flower.”

Those seeds are then distributed to the surrounding area by wind, passing animals, in hay or on machinery.

“We encourage people to clean equipment when they move it around,” Hooper says.

The plants have economic and ecological impacts.

It can compete with viable, native forage species and form dense stands that block livestock and wildlife passage, says Hooper.

“It can also be a hindrance to recreational areas like campsites and trails.”

For several years, the Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park have held a Kal Park Scotch Thistle Slicing Party in an effort to keep the nasty greenery out of the popular park.

The plants can be a challenge to kill.

"Mowing alone isn't going to to do it," Hooper says. "You have to cut the tap root five centimetres below the ground."

There are some herbicides that are effective against the thistle, but there are numerous things to consider before using a chemical agent, she adds.

For more information on Scotch thistles, click here.