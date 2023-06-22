Artist duo begin work on new downtown Vernon mural

Photo: Jon Manchester

Work has begun on downtown Vernon's newest mural.

Artists Lacey Jane Wilburn and Layla Folkmann began painting the rear of 30th Avenue's Service Canada building this week.

Their mural will depict a boldly coloured Okanagan scene with apple blossoms, a sunset on the lake, wild sage and a coyote.

The initial plan proposed a fox, but as coyotes are more commonly associated with the Okanagan and also with local First Nations lore, the change was suggested by Vernon council.

The duo arrived in Vernon on Friday last week and expect work on the mural to be complete by the beginning of July.

Wilburn says the project is one of their largest murals at roughly 5,000 square feet.

"We will be going with the coyote ... we found a beautiful photo of a coyote at sunset, which gives it that beautiful glow," she says.

The artists use high-pigment paint and primer and will applying a UV coating over top once the mural is finished.

The mural will cover the entire north side of the building and "express reverence for the local wildlife and beauty of the region."

The building is owned by Welbec Properties, which also has plans to develop the vacant former Legion property behind the Service Canada building.

Details of that project have yet to be revealed.