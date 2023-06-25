Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre holding scrumptious fundraiser

Photo: Pixabay

Mother Nature will provide the backdrop for a series of gourmet delights.

Dinner Under the Stars at Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre features a collection of local chefs who will showcase their talent in a setting like no other in the North Okanagan.

Guests are invited to place a bid on any of the three private starlit dinners, featuring Vernon’s finest chefs, presenting three-course dinners, wine pairings, live entertainment and a shuttle service to and from the nature centre.

Proceeds from Dinner Under the Stars support the nature centre, whose mandate is to promote awareness of habitat conservation through environmental education and nature-related activities in the Okanagan.

This year, the auction offers three masterful food maestros.

July 8, Mathew Morazain, prepares a six-course dinner, meticulously customized and inspired by locally sourced ingredients. Each dish is a harmonious blend of flavours and textures carefully crafted to your liking. With the pairing of exceptional wines from Van Westen Winery, this extraordinary dining affair will transport you to new heights of gastronomic delight. You will find yourself immersed in the magic of the evening as you savour the finest creations.

July 25, Gumtree Catering will bring you to the Mediterranean with their blend of flavours and creations. Their chefs will take you on a diverse culinary journey of Greece and its surrounding islands through a variety of traditional dishes starting with meze and ending with exquisite traditional Greek desserts.

Sept. 15, Chef Scott Sanderson of SilverStar Mountain, will provide a tantalizing taste bud tour in a special Silverstar Surprise.

Bidding closes tonight at 8 p.m.

"Your participation in this charitable event will be an unforgettable evening and make a significant impact on the lives of others with your donation supporting the Allan Brooks Nature Centre's community initiatives," says centre manager Cheryl Hood.