Flood mitigation funding for Bessette Creek in Lumby

Photo: Darren Handschuh Flooding in Lumby in 2022.

Lumby is among a list of B.C. communities to share in $2.3 million for climate adaptation risk reduction projects.

The village will receive $150,000 for flood mitigation works on Bessette Creek, near Maple Street.

"From floods and wildfires, to avalanche and landslides, we're seeing first-hand the impacts that climate change continues to have on people and communities across B.C.," Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, said in a press release.

"By supporting local governments and First Nations in getting better prepared for emergencies, people and communities across B.C. will be safer and more resilient in the event of an emergency."

The funds will help communities reduce risks from climate-related emergencies, such as floods and extreme heat.

"B.C. is helping prepare communities for the climate impacts that are already happening and will continue to happen," said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Action Strategy.

Funding may be used for risk mapping, risk assessments and planning, equipment, and more.

The Lumby works will include planning and designing structural flood-mitigation measures.

Flooding has been an annual concern on Bessette and Duteau creeks in Lumby the past several years.

Since its inception in 2017, the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund has invested a total of $369 million in nearly 1,500 projects that help communities mitigate and prepare for disasters and climate-related emergencies.