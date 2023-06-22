Man charged in Vernon arson fire to face trial next year

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon man with a lengthy criminal record will face trial on arson charges in 2024.

Lorne Paananen is charged with arson following an incident on July 18, 2022, in Vernon.

Paananen's trial is set for Feb. 14 in Vernon before a judge and jury, confirms Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

The trial is expected to last nine days.

Paananen, born in 1981, was arrested shortly after a fire in a townhouse on the 4200 block of 20th Street in the Harwood area.

There were reports of a possible explosion during the incident, and a front window was shattered on the townhouse.

A search of Paananen's name on B.C.'s Court Services Online portal reveals dozens of charges dating back to the early 2000s.

His previous crimes span from Chilliwack to Surrey, Kamloops, Langley, and Kelowna.

They include use of stolen credit cards, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault causing bodily harm in Langley, and making or possessing explosives in Kelowna in 2019.

Paananen was on probation for that crime when the fire happened.

He has also been charged with multiple probation breaches and incidents of driving while prohibited over the years.