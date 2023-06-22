664 graduating from Vernon School District

Photo: Wayne Emde The Vernon Secondary School Class of 2023 performs the traditional cap toss ahead of formal graduation ceremonies that will be held today at Kal Tire Place.

Years of hard work has come to an end for hundreds of North Okanagan high school students.

The Class of 2023 consists of 664 students who are moving on from School District 22.

Charles Bloom in Lumby will see 51 students walk across the stage, while Kalamalka Secondary in Coldstream will honour 122 grads.

Vernon's Clarence Fulton secondary will see 109 students graduate, W.L. Seaton will have 183 graduate, while Vernon Secondary School has the largest grad class in the district at 185.

For the open-door program, Crossroads and vLearn, there were an additional 14 graduates.

"I would like to extend a huge thank you to our amazing students and families. From Kindergarten to Grade 12, you are simply the best. You came back, after a global pandemic, to our first full year of face-to-face learning and embraced all that their schools had to offer,” says SD22 Supt. Christine Perkins.

“Thank you to our youth leaders – Indigenous leadership, SOGI, student trustees, student voice, and all those who completed capstone projects, district project scholarships, and all other public presentations of learning in the music, theatre, dance, sports, teams, and academies.

“Thank you to our new kindies who were successful in their first year, to all our graduates who have completed their 13th year, and all those learners in between. We wish you all a wonderful summer.”

Perkins also had words of praise for the community in supporting the students.

“Thank you to our community members who continue to support over 381 students in their post-secondary transitions by providing more than $292,503 in scholarships. You are changing lives and we thank you whole-heartedly.”