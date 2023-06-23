Michele Hill Community Futures North Okanagan Volunteer of the Year

Photo: Community Futures

Michele Hill has been recognized as Community Futures North Okanagan's Volunteer of the Year.

Hill has spent the last 17 years volunteering for Community Futures while raising three children and tending her own business.

"I love Community Futures," says Hill.

"They gave me the start I needed to open my business 29 years ago. They gave me a business loan when I was so new that the bank wouldn’t – and I wanted to be able to give back and be a part of all the ways Community Futures builds economic development and helps youth and women and entrepreneurs reach their goals ... It’s everything."

Hill is in her ninth and final year as a member of the board of directors, seven of which she has served as chair.

She began volunteering in 2006, while running Hill Environmental and caring for a six-month-old baby and two other young children at home.

A registered professional biologist, Hill leads a team of three biologists who provide environmental, wildlife and riparian assessments based out of their Armstrong office.

"She is so committed to the role and the organization," says CFNO executive director Leigha Horsfield.

"She schedules her work and home life around volunteering for Community Futures. We are so thankful for the expertise and guidance that she brings, and this tremendous contribution to our clients and community."

Community Futures supports economic development with business and employment services.