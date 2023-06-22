Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort hosting Hike for Hospice event Sunday

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Explore SilverStar Mountain Resort Sunday and support the North Okanagan Hospice Society while you're at it.

Silver Star Mountain Resort and the Play Forever Foundation have announced all proceeds from gondola rides ($25 per ride) will be donated to hospice as part of the annual Hike for Hospice.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., hikers, bikers, strollers and rollers can choose from easy (green), moderate (blue) or experienced (black) hiking trails.

The green trail, Cross Mountain, is paved and relatively flat for those wanting a nice stroll with amazing views. Other trails offer more of a challenge.

“Getting outside and exercising is great for the mind and soul. We’re proud to be chosen as the host venue for this year’s Hike for Hospice,” resort sales manager Ginny Scott said.

Hike for Hospice is a national fundraising event that brings together organizations working in palliative care to raise funds and awareness in their community.

All funds raised stay within the community in which they were raised.

“NOHS is very excited to partner with SilverStar Mountain Resort for this year's Hike for Hospice,” Lisa Matthews, executive director, NOHS, said. “The setting is spectacular and there are trails for every level of ability. We have added a corporate challenge, and trophies for the best costumes for teams and pets. It promises to be a lot of fun and provide important fundraising for hospice programs.”

The crowd will be warmed up by a Zumba instructor from Ladies World Health and Fitness, along with greetings from MP Mel Arnold, MLA Harwinder Sandhu and Regional District Silver Star/BX director Amanda Shatzko.

The Kalamalka Caring Klowns will lead the hike starting at 11 a.m., awards will follow the conclusion of the hike, followed by live music with Daniel McFadyen.

For online registration or to donate click here.