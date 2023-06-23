Westwold resident pays to have concrete barrier installed at dangerous highway corner

Photo: Andrew Doiron Andrew Doiron has installed several large concrete blocks on his Westwold property to protect his family from vehicles at a dangerous corner on Highway 97.

Andrew Doiron isn't sitting back and waiting for the government to step up and make a dangerous highway corner safer in front of his home.

Instead, the Westwold resident is taking action to protect his family – in the form of large concrete blocks.

Heading north on Highway 97 coming into Westwold, drivers have a long straightaway before the road makes a 90-degree turn to the right.

Doiron lives on that corner – and says it's frightening how fast many drivers go into the turn. And how many lose control.

Last week, a suspected drunk driver lost control of his car at the corner, rolling his vehicle several times and coming to rest where Doiron's three-year-old son had been playing in the front yard an hour earlier.

Doiron contacted the Ministry of Transportation and was told it would be at least a year before anything could be done – if anything is done at all.

Fearing for his family's safety, Doiron spent $10,000 out of his own pocket to have large concrete blocks installed on his property as a barricade.

“I put 75,000 pounds of lock blocks there,” Doiron said, adding the ministry has moved his concerns forward and engineers will be looking at the section of road.

“But, because it is government, before anything is done, it could be a year. I'm not going to sit on my hands. I'm not that kind of guy.”

Doiron says he has received strong support from residents in the small community between Vernon and Kamloops.

He also got a hand from Kemp Concrete, which offered him a discount on the blocks to help keep his young family safe.

A town hall meeting is planned Saturday evening at 7 p.m. to discuss ongoing concerns about the highway, which runs through the centre of the farming community.

Doiron says the ministry has been invited to attend, and MLAs Todd Stone and Doug Haughton with the Thompson Nicola Regional District are expected to attend.

Meanwhile, vehicles speeding into the 90-degree curve are a daily concern.

Doiron says he has witnessed several close calls over just the past few days.